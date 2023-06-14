Tucker Carlson doesn’t need Fox News to amplify his conspiracy theories and misinformation. Twitter will do it. The third episode of his show, “Tucker on Twitter,” has been viewed nearly 50 million times — which means nearly 50 million people (or maybe 45 million people and Elon Musk five million times) have been subjected to his wild, post-arraignment defense of Donald Trump.

“Seven-and-a-half years later we can point to the precise moment when permanent Washington decided to send Donald Trump to prison,” he said before playing footage from 2016 of Trump calling the invasion of Iraq a mistake (“They said there were weapons of mass destruction and there were none, they lied, they knew there were none”). Trump criticizing the fat cats in D.C. and deeming them “liars” was when he “sealed his fate,” Carlson concluded. “That was the one thing you were not allowed to say as it implicated too many people on both sides, which on this topic is just one side.”

Don’t worry, he wasn’t finished.

Carlson went on to argue that Trump’s indictment was “ideological,” asserting that the Washington, D.C., establishment was sending a “message” that any powerful figures who oppose war would be imprisoned. “Nobody with Trump’s views is allowed to have power in this country,” Carlson said. “Criticize our wars and you’re disqualified. If you keep it up, we’ll send you to prison. That’s the message Washington is sending. Not just the Democratic Party is sending, but both parties are sending.”

“They are trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him,” Carlson said at the end of the 13 minute video that feels like 13 hours. “And that should upset you more than anything that’s happened in American politics in your lifetime.” For once, Fox News is right: Tucker should cease and desist.

(Via the Daily Beast)