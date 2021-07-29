Call off the scientists investigating the who, what, and why of COVID-19’s origins. Tucker Carlson already seems to know that the coronavirus that has killed more than 4 million people worldwide — and is creeping back into our communities via new variants — was created by none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci. On Wednesday night, the Fox News host accused the clearly diabolical octogenarian of being “the guy who created COVID.”

Carlson delivered one of his signature rants, complaining about everything from the updated CDC guidelines on mask-wearing to how government health care workers will be required to be vaccinated. He also went off on a weird tangent about how Kamala Harris and her husband “whose name is either Doug or Douglas depending on the source — kiss each other in public with masks on” and how this might be “some kind of weird fetish ritual they’re into.” (Nicknames are a tough concept, F*cker.) But the real wackadoo moment(s) came when Carlson — after sharing stories of several people who have gotten COVID even after being vaccinated — described Fauci as “the guy who created COVID.” Twice!

Tucker Carlson, asking questions he could easily get answers to if he just used Google: "If the vaccine works as well as they claim it does, why are so many vaccinated people getting covid?" He then says Dr. Fauci is the "guy who created covid." pic.twitter.com/IcHZCpFKyF — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 29, 2021

In the clip Carlson showed, Fauci was clear that the new delta variant “has changed the entire landscape, because when you look at the level of virus in the nasopharynx of a vaccinated person who gets a breakthrough infection with delta, it is exactly the same as the level of virus in an unvaccinated person who is infected. That’s the problem.” But Carlson — who nowhere in his tirade used the word “variant” — was perplexed:

“So, the level of virus — and we’re quoting now — ‘ … is exactly the same as the level of virus in an unvaccinated person.’ What? What does that even mean? We’re not even going to speculate as to what that means. But if this administration is trying to reassure the country and justify forcing people to take medicine they don’t want, maybe they should wake up and figure out what they’re trying to say and then explain it to people.”

Nothing Fauci said there seems particularly confusing: There’s a new problem, it’s called the delta variant, and it has forced the government to adjust its mandates in order to keep more Americans from dying. Seems logical.

As The Wrap notes, this isn’t the first time Tucker has suggested that Dr. Fauci is an evil genius who is using government money to engineer a deadly virus. Back in March, Carlson claimed that COVID “wouldn’t have happened if Tony Fauci didn’t allow it to happen” and wondered “why isn’t there a criminal investigation into Fauci’s role in the pandemic?”

Unsurprisingly, Fox News did not immediately respond to The Wrap’s request for a comment on Carlson’s most recent bullsh*t — which you can watch above.

