Tucker Carlson Ran A Segment On ‘Sex-Crazed’ Pandas In Lieu Of Breaking News About Michael Cohen

04.10.18

In case you somehow missed it, on Monday afternoon news broke that the FBI had raided both the office and hotel room of Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen to seize documents related to Stormy Daniels, among other things, on the referral of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. This is actually huge news. There’s no speculation involved; no anonymous sources spilling to the Washington Post or New York Times. In other words, it was pretty much impossible for any major news organization to ignore.

Cut to Monday night, when Tucker Carlson asked the Fox News viewing audience to essentially hold his beer.

