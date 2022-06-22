Last week, members of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert team, including Triumph the Insult Comic Dog voice and puppeteer Robert Smigel, were arrested at a U.S Capitol building while filming a skit. They were charged with unlawful entry, which Tucker Carlson noted is “the exact same charge” awarded to the January 6 rioters. The Fox News host compared a cigar-chomping toy dog making a comedy video to the MAGA-loving patriots who wanted to hang the vice president, an equivalency that Colbert called a “shameful and grotesque insult to the memory of everyone who died.”

Carlson responded to Colbert during Tuesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, accusing the late-night host of having “zero sense of humor” and that he “ought to step aside and let some young person who still gets the joke to have the job, but he won’t.” Carlson then imagined a hypothetical dinner party with Colbert.

“Chances are you somehow offend him over the course of a typical dinner by saying something he finds offensive. What are the chances of that? 100 percent. Stephen Colbert is a Karen. He’s a brittle, middle-aged woman who’s always lecturing you about something. In fact, he’s Elizabeth Warren. They even look alike. Have you seen them in the same room recently? No.”

Carlson also accused Colbert and Smigel of being less funny than the QAnon Shaman, the conspiracy theorist who was sentenced to 41 months in prison (where he’s “wasting away”) for his role in the riot, and the doofus who put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

“Who’s funnier: Robert Smigel, or the guy who took pictures of himself at Nancy Pelosi’s desk on January 6? Be honest, it’s not even close. The guy at Pelosi’s desk is hilarious compared to the guy with the talking dog and none of them is half as funny,” he said. “Again, sorry it’s true as Donald Trump and how do you know that? Show us the late night host who said anything half as amusing as Trump’s Taco Bowl tweet.”

I hate to agree with Tucker, but… he might be correct (although it’s unclear whether Trump was trying to be funny — I doubt it). You can watch the Carlson clip below.