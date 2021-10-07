Tucker Carlson is not prone to gushing. But every so often, someone impresses the Fox News host enough with their intellect that he has to give credit where it’s due. While interviewing Andrew Yang for his daytime talk show Tucker Carlson Today, Mediaite notes that Carlson took a few moments to lavish some praise on… Ted Kaczynski. Yes, the Unabomber. The math professor-turned-hermit who spent nearly two decades living in the woods and mailing homemade bombs to dozens of people.

So just how did a conversation with Yang, who is best known for his plan to give every American adult $1,000 per month as part of his 2020 presidential bid, turn toward domestic terrorism? It all comes back to Yang’s recent decision to cut ties with the Democratic party and form his own third party: the Forward Party. When Yang expressed his concern that a two-party system is not tenable, Carlson agreed—and noted that:

“Ted Kaczynski, I have to say, has written very convincingly on this. The Unabomber. Bad person, but a smart analysis, I think, of the way systems work. His argument is that large organizations order time morph into purely self-preservation projects. A big system in the end protects itself and that’s kind of all it does.”

We’d like to think that Kaczynski was listening and appreciated the shout-out, but he’s serving out a life sentence for killing three people with his homemade explosives and injuring nearly two dozen more.

