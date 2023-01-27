While taking a break from no longer being aroused by M&Ms, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has set his eyes on a much bigger prize: Invading Canada. During a recent episode of his Fox Nation talk show, Carlson interviewed David Azerrad, a so-called manliness expert from the great up north, and inevitably the conversation steered toward last year’s Freedom Convoy, which saw anti-vaxxer truckers go up against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They lost.

No stranger to anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories, Carlson supported the truckers protest and started to wonder aloud why the United States doesn’t just go in and remove Trudeau. “I’m completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation to liberate that country,” Carlson said.

Tucker Carlson: “We're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And, I mean it.” pic.twitter.com/21NTd8C9GI — Media Matters (@mmfa) January 26, 2023

Via The Daily Beast:

“Why should we stand back and let our biggest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border, and actually, I’ll just say, a great country, I love Canada, I’ve always loved Canada because of its natural beauty, why should we let it become Cuba?” He continued: “Like, why don’t we liberate it? We’re spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And, I mean it.”

However, while Tucker was ready for a full-scale invasion, his guest wasn’t entirely on board prompting the Fox News host to quip, “I’m just talking myself into a frenzy here!” Maybe they could agree on the man-tastic virtues of testicle tanning. Seems like common ground.

(Via The Daily Beast)