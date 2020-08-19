Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy “WAP” was released last week and nearly everyone — from PETA to Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin — has an opinion about it. The rappers’ witty lyricism has also caught the attention of the conservative right, and many members of the GOP are beside themselves. Ben Shapiro recently went viral for reading through the song line-by-line and now Fox News host Tucker Carlson is also losing it over the No. 1 track.

Dissecting the track on his show Tuesday night, Carlson was appalled by the song’s popularity. The anchor was incredulous at the song’s NSFW lyrics and even included a clip of Cardi jokingly explaining the song’s meaning, taking her words at face value.

Voicing his outrage about “WAP,” Carlson said: “That’s garbage. You don’t need to be a puritan to think so. It is, it’s garbage. It’s aimed at young American girls — maybe your girls, your granddaughters and what is it doing to them? Can you imagine what it’s doing to them? People are getting rich pushing that crap on the country and they should be ashamed of themselves. But they’re not ashamed of themselves.”

Carlson also defended himself, saying he’s not being “prudish” and denying his indignation is similar to when James Brown was “sexually suggestive” on stage, something that happened 50 years ago. “Ask yourself, above all, and ask it more than once — What is this doing to our kids? The people pushing it are clearly trying to hurt your children. Why is nobody pushing back?” While Carlson thinks “WAP” is hurting children, Consequence Of Sound points out the anchor also doesn’t believe in the science of wearing masks and how they can keep everyone — including “your children” — safe from contracting coronavirus.

Watch a clip of Tucker Carlson analyzing “WAP” above.

