Even Twitter Now Tells Donald Trump He Lost The Election To Joe Biden

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden in November, a fact that remains true days after the Electoral College officially awarded him the presidency he will begin next month. Trump is struggling with this fact, though, and continues to refuse acknowledging the reality that he will leave the White House and Biden will take his place.

But now that his favorite social media app is telling him he lost the election, perhaps his social media presence will change. Probably not, though Twitter is officially citing his tweets about election misinformation with a new disclaimer. Variety and many others noticed the new label on Saturday, as Trump spent the day

….discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. @DNI_Ratcliffe @SecPompeo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

“Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential Election,” the disclaimer said below a tweet on Saturday morning where Trump downplayed the severity of a very real cyber attack on government servers while baselessly claiming vast election fraud.

“Following certification of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, we’ve updated our label to reflect the latest information,” a Twitter spokesperson told Variety on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported on Saturday that Trump has weighed appointing a conspiracy theory-slinging lawyer to a special council to investigate election fraud, even though the Electoral College vote is done and Biden’s transition team. So expect to see this disclaimer on a lot of Trump tweets moving forward.