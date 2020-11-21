As of this writing, it’s been two weeks since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Not only has his predecessor, Donald J. Trump, yet to concede, but he’s launched dozens of frivolous lawsuits, baselessly alleging voter fraud. That’s put a hold on some of the Biden team’s transitional efforts, but there’s one place that’s fully committed to a change in power: As per Deadline, Twitter is ready to switch the official presidential account to the incoming 46th president on January 20.

Mind you, the account — @POTUS — isn’t much used by the current commander-in-chief, who’s always manned his personal account instead, spending much of his days, and nights, tweeting and re-tweeting, sometimes from suspect accounts. The official presidential account does re-tweet Trump’s own tweets, but that’s pretty much it.

That said, Trump’s personal account, the infamous @RealDonaldTrump, may not be with us that much longer. During his presidency, he’s repeatedly broken Twitter rules that have gotten other accounts suspended, sometimes permanently. Twitter top brass has been censoring them recently, as he’s been spreading misinformation about the election, but they’ve said they can’t delete them or ban him because, in essence, he’s the president. But on Inauguration Day, when he not longer is, that will no longer be the case, and Trump will be subject to the same rules as anyone else. Surely many are placing bets on how long he’ll last in the Twitter wild.

