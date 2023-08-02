Yesterday Donald Trump got a new present: his third indictment in the last handful of months. He’s not the only polarizing figure who might wind up in prison. As per CNBC, on Wednesday federal law enforcement treated Vince McMahon with both a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena.

McMahon’s alleged crimes are even somewhat similar to some of Trump’s alleged crimes. Federal investigators have been peering into claims the World Wrestling Entertainment honcho has paid millions over the years in hush money to women who have accused him of sexual assault.

As it happened, McMahon is currently out of the office. On July 21, McMahon went out on medical leave following what the WWE described as “major spinal surgery.” He may be recuperating but he’ll technically remain on staff as Executive Chariman.

Last year, McMahon stepped down from the WWE amidst allegations that he had raped two women three decades ago. In January, some six months later, he returned, saying his departure was due to “bad advice from people close to him.” He claimed the allegations would blow over.

McMahon has denied any wrongdoing and a statement from the WWE said the company has “cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government’s need for a complete process.”

In any event, there’s a chance that Trump and McMahon could wind up being prison roommates.

