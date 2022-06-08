Vladimir Putin’s legacy took quite a turn earlier this year when he decided to go imperialistic by invading Ukraine. His troops have since seen a series of setbacks, and we’ve heard plenty about how behind-the-scenes events are not great. Troops nearly blew up their general, Putin has fired military leaders (and secret agents) like wildfire, and a top commander (known as “The Executioner”) got whacked by a sniper with that news arriving this week.

All of these developments follow news that Putin’s inner circle is making plans to insert a successor with some eye toward restoring some type of Russian glory. In the meantime, U.S. intelligence officers revealed that Putin’s rule is secretly considered to be finite, given his rumored health woes and constant threats of assassination.

Overall, the Kremlin must be frustrated, and Newsweek now reports that some of this disgruntlement could find its way to Germany in the form of an invasion. At least, that’s the takeaway after a German official cracked an on-air joke while hurling an F-bomb, which echoed Ukraine soldiers’ own declaration and a Russian state TV host calling out Germany:

On his evening program on Tuesday on Russia-1, Solovyov introduced a clip of German Culture Minister Claudia Roth receiving a gift of two stamps from her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksandr Tkachenko, during a trip to Odessa on Tuesday. The first stamp showed a soldier in front of the silhouette of the Moskva, the Russian Black Sea fleet flagship that Ukraine said it had sunk with missiles. On the other stamp was the image of a soldier with his middle finger raised. “F**k you, Russian ship,” Roth said in English to Tkachenko as she laughed. This was a nod to what was reportedly shouted by Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island on February 24 when they told Russian warships to “go f**k yourself.”

From there, Solovyov referenced Operation Barbarossa (1941), which saw German troops invade Russia. He then declared outrage over the F-bomb and asked, “What are we supposed to do now? Once again shake the dust off Teutonic graves with the thundering march of Soviet boots? They will never get the message otherwise.”

You can watch the clip below, and Solovyov sure seems angry! And this is all in response to an apparent joking tone (as one can also see in this clip) from the German culture minister.

Russian state TV's Vladimir Solovyov has responded to this by threatening to invade Germany https://t.co/mbwKFmm63F pic.twitter.com/QAuyQaLfE7 — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) June 8, 2022

Meanwhile, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel is out there saying that she has no regrets for not doing anything to stop Putin’s annexation of Crimea. International relations continues to be a source of high drama, unfortunately with the effects landing upon civilians while Putin’s Ukraine invasion continues cranking past the 100 day mark.

(Via Newsweek)