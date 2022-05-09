Hackers refused to let delusional warmonger Vladimir Putin enjoy his bizarre Victory Day celebration, hacking multiple state-run TV programs to tell citizens the truth of what is happening in Ukraine.

Though the Russian army has lost a devastating number of top-tier generals and sustained thousands of infantry casualties, Putin decided to hold a parade in Moscow this week as a show of strength to his enemies and allies. Despite refusing to admit the country was even at war with its neighbor — the invasion of Ukraine has been labeled a liberation effort by Kremlin supporters — Putin used the holiday to harp on about freeing the country from tyrants and Nazis while drawing comparisons to World War II. Unfortunately for him, Russian citizens watching the military pomp at home didn’t hear his recycled diatribe on how the West is plotting to destroy their country because a group of hackers opted to air their own Victory Day message, one that wasn’t kind to Putin or his inner circle.

BBC reporter Francis Scarr shared a video showing how hackers changed the name of every program airing during Putin’s Red Square demonstration to a message that read, “On your hands is the blood of thousands of Ukrainians and their hundreds of murdered children. TV and the authorities are lying. No to war.”

This morning the online Russian TV schedule page was hacked The name of every programme was changed to "On your hands is the blood of thousands of Ukrainians and their hundreds of murdered children. TV and the authorities are lying. No to war" pic.twitter.com/P2uCNz8cqa — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 9, 2022

This isn’t the first time the people have pushed back on Kremlin propaganda claiming Russia was trying to save Ukraine from Nazi rule. After reports of rape, murder, and other atrocitied committed by Russian soldiers, some of the country’s well-known journalists and TV personalities have resigned in protest and publicly criticized Putin’s attempted genocide. Still, having the party you’re throwing to celebrate your mass murder campaign crashed by some tech-savvy commoners must sting.

(Via The Daily Beast)