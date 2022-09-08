Vladimir Putin’s angering people that he needs on his side, all after Russians began to flee the country in massive numbers over his war in Ukraine. This is the case, presumably, not only because Putin’s decision to wage a war was a unilateral and imperialistic one but also because the Russian people are dealing with an economic nightmare that’s not only created a non-McDonald’s atmosphere but also serious restrictions that are affecting Russians’ quality of life. Russian soldiers are also apparently shooting themselves to earn a ticket out of the hellish Ukraine warscape, and local Russian officials aren’t willing to keep sitting down as disaster continues to unfold.

The Daily Beast now relays word that, in St. Petersburg (Russia’s second-largest city), these officials are formally accusing Putin of treason. This is most certainly due to the war, which has already passed the six-month mark with no signs of winding down. And on Twitter, a deputy municipal councilman/lawmaker (Dmitry Palyuga) in the Smolninskoye district moved forward to announce the request (agreed upon by a majority of local deputies) for Putin to be charged with treason and removed as president.

Сам текст обращения pic.twitter.com/QrMoFkC9Xa — Дмитрий Палюга (@dmitry_palyuga) September 7, 2022

The Current Time-posted letter received the Daily Beast translation:

“We believe that President Putin’s decision to begin the [special military operation] is harming Russia’s security and its citizens,” the letter reads. Notably, the lawmakers made no mention of Putin’s senseless motivations for the war, though they had previously sent him an open letter condemning his “historical fantasies” and demanding he stop the “bloodshed” in neighboring Ukraine.

The letter also needles Putin for demilitarizing Ukraine, only for the U.S. to step up and supply more weapons for President Zelensky and his troops. Ukraine sure isn’t giving up the fight, although the U.N. has issued dire warnings about how Russian troops have taken over a nuclear plant in Ukraine. Hopefully, those molotov-cocktail grandmas can eventually save the day for everyone.

(Via The Daily Beast)