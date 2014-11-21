The World’s Most Dependable Boner-Hiding Technique Failed This Man In Spectacular Fashion

Reddit’s TIFU (“Today I F*cked Up”) board continues to be a go-to source for cringeworthy tales. From a man pooping wrong his entire life to another guy disastrously vacuuming his own farts to a dude masturbating to Louie with horrific results, there’s something for everyone.
Today’s story involves a boner. Specifically, user mollishason‘s wayward boner. And his failure to conceal it. Here we go:
I had been out for a long night of drinking and ended up crashing at a family friend’s house at around 6 AM. I woke up some time around 8 AM and still felt drunk. I remembered that most of my stuff, including my pants, was in the guest bathroom across the hall. The problem was:
A) I could hear his family having breakfast
B) I had a lumberjack-esque case of morning wood.
Being keen to leave, and still in a heavy daze under the sheets, I defaulted to doing the waistband trick to hide my erection.
For the uninitiated, the “waistband trick” is a boner-hiding technique in which a man (or, in most cases, adolescent boy) tucks his penis in the upright position behind his waistband. It’s also known as “The Uptuck,” or simply “The Tuck.”
I started walking through the living room — only to be halted by a large collective gasp. It wasn’t because I was in boxers, it was because I had forgotten that the waistband trick only works if you’re wearing a shirt. I tried to play it off by saying, “It’s an optical illusion.” Surprisingly, I haven’t been invited back since.
“It’s an optical illusion.” I don’t care how many boners this guy showed his friend’s family, they should forgive (and, once the blood dissipates a bit, embrace) him for that line alone.
I like the Richard Pryor line when it comes to deniability in potentially calamitous situations: “Who you gonna believe; me or your own lyin’ eyes?”
This is why I always hide my boners under a rock next to the front door.
Ha! Jokes on you. Now i know where to look!
@MakingFlowers I LOL’d
Should have said he was practicing magic
Funny and timely. The magic duo.
/prepares cock magic routine
Check behind your ear!
^
Bravo!
I just bring my pillow pretending to be lazy…
“Dear Penthouse Forum, I always thought these letters were made up until this one morning…”
Kind of like Trainspotting, but without covering everybody in shit.
I prefer the rub one out real quick trick to the tuck.
It’s an illusion, Michael.
Points! You won the internet for today.
Relevant: [www.youtube.com]
Detachable Penis by King Missile
COTW right thurr
I don’t know how you guys walk around with those things.
Why didn’t he just say the obvious? “Hey everybody – good morning! I’m OBVIOUSLY VERY HAPPY to see you all!”
When in similar situations, always go with cocky. There’s time later to be humble later if it goes horribly wrong, but then it’s too late to go with cocky.
Why didn’t he think of non sexy stuff to kill the boner?