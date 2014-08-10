Warner Bros. Explains The ‘Batman V. Superman’ Release Date And Their Future DC Comics Strategy

With all the news flying out about Batman Vs. Superman, you’d think this movie was being released this Christmas. There’s leaked footage, set photos, plot details, and an entire schedule of movies to follow it. But there’s still two years before we see this movie. Two years of rabid speculation and untitled release date envy.
But don’t worry, there’s a plan according to Warner Bros. President of Domestic Distribution Dan Fellman. This isn’t just a cold war of movie announcements and public relations between DC and Marvel. It’s a plan and it’s working because in the end, we’re all winners already. From Entertainment Weekly:
“The reality now is there really isn’t a bad week to open a movie,” says Dan Fellman, Warner Bros.’ president of domestic distribution. “If you look at the summer box office this year, you can see that there were so many movies, one after the other. You can start with Spider-Man, two weeks later Godzilla, and then Maleficent, and then Edge of Tomorrow, and then Jump Street and Transformers. And the one thing they all had in common, not one of them did over $250 million. We’ll be the first one up [in 2016], which is very important, and we’ll have six weeks before Captain America comes in.”
Warner Bros. could’ve saved themselves from the game of chicken in the first place by not being so confrontational. Marvel had announced May 6 first, but initially it was reserved for an untitled superhero film. Warner Bros., armed with its two biggest comic-book characters meeting for the first time on-screen, didn’t hesitate to trespass when it pushed back Dawn of Justice‘s original release date from July 2015. “In terms of going back and reviewing the situation, it looked to us—and maybe our reconnaissance wasn’t great—that they were not going to have a movie [ready] on that date,” says Fellman. “Just that they held onto it and they might not be able to deliver. But they took another position.”
I’m going to be honest here, there’s a whole lot of studio bullsh*t in that statement there. I still don’t believe that DC or Fox have any strategy for their movies aside from letting the filmmakers handle the storylines and copying Marvel’s successes.
And I don’t say that as a big fan of Marvel, which I am. I’ve always liked Marvel a lot better and I don’t try to hide it. You can’t deny their success though and I will never believe that any of the decisions from other studios that we’ve heard about to this point aren’t influenced by it.
Bolstering that notion for me is the status of the Justice League movie that will follow Batman Vs. Superman. From Indiewire:
Now the big question is what does WB’s DC slate hold? Titles will start being revealed this month, and with “Justice League” already reported to be shooting back-to-back with ‘Batman v. Superman,’ Fellman teases WB will forgo the industry standard two to three year wait for the ‘Dawn Of Justice’ followup saying, “While it hasn’t been officially announced, I think it’s a pretty good bet.”
Industry standard is one thing, but I get a “train leaving the station” vibe for the notion of pushing Justice League out right after. On top of that I don’t think it is realistic, especially taking the current track of Batman Vs. Superman into consideration. Unless they are going to film a perpetual movie where the actors live the parts they’re playing, I don’t see where they skip the two years.
I think the only true plan is to say you have a plan (not a Guardians of the Galaxy reference). Marvel has always held that they have a plan, from Iron Man to now. Fox has a plan with X-Men and Fantastic Four. Sony with Spider-Man. It’s only right that DC Comics has a plan too. The only problem is the lack of substance in any of those plans.
The bright side is we might get some decent entertainment out of the entire mess.
DC only has 12% of a plan
If that.
Seriously, they’ve been constantly making these bold moves and then changing their minds since Flashpoint. Now their attitude towards marketing their comics is extending to the movies. It’s pathetic. They seem incapable of thinking anything through. I used to think they were trying to destroy themselves from the inside so WB would sell them on the cheap, now I think the reality is much sadder. They really don’t know what they’re doing.
They’re going to need Alan Moore’s dead eye for the plan.
At least it’s better than 11%.
That was a lot of words for them to say, “We didn’t want to compete with Marvel, and our strategy is to compete with Marvel.”
DC once hired Jack Kirby, then assigned him to draw ‘Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen’. Then had someone re-draw his Superman so it would look more like a standard DC comic.
Jack Kirby asked to do Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen since it was the lowest selling book at the time and without a writer and he didn’t want to cost anyone their job.
Also worth noting that Kirby only did that so that he would be given the green light to publish his Fourth World saga at DC, because he knew Marvel would never let him do it there (not that DC didn’t muck with it anyway, but at least it got to exist there).
OK, fair enough. I still say they still didn’t give Fourth World much of a fair shake at the time, considering how much it’s used now.
OK, just a few things:
1) Jack Kirby asked to take over DC’s lowest-selling book, and it happened to be Jimmy Olsen. He never asked for it specifically, but took it on and made it a very weird, interesting book. He also made sure that the current artist (I think it was Curt Swan) had other work, as he wasn’t going to take someone’s job.
2) DC did then have Al Plastino redraw the Superman face, so it looked more like DC’s version of Superman than a Kirby Superman. Why? Because they were idiots.
3) The Jimmy Olsen job didn’t come because he had to do it to get the Fourth World books published (that I know of), but simply because DC wanted him on a DC book. He had a contract to do 4 books, and was coming in with 3, and quite simply they wanted the “Kirby magic” on one of their house books.
4) @Ape Cavalry Deserter: You are correct. DC didn’t give the books a fair shake. They were looking for huge sellers right off the bat…big, Fantastic Four numbers, and the Fourth World books weren’t doing those kinds of sales. The sales were pretty mid-range, however. Nothing that was world-shaking, but nothing that really should have been cancelled either. However, DC still wanted a big Kirby hit, so they canceled those books and kept him doing new concepts…which led to Kamandi, OMAC, Demon, etc. When Kirby was about to leave DC they stuck a carrot out…restarting the Fourth World line. Kirby was already past that, however, and went back to Marvel. The line was restarted with other writers & artists, and lasted for a year or so before DC basically imploded anyway.
While I could be misremembering since haven’t reread them recently, the afterwords by Mark Evanier in the Fourth World omnibuses made it seem like boosting up an existing DC book was part of the trade-off for Kirby doing something so ambitious and untested. My point is, it’s unfair and reductive to frame it like Kirby was trying to do his thing and big bad DC came in and ruined everything. For every “they changed Superman’s face” there’s a “they let him publish an insanely ambitious metaseries.”
“You can start with Spider-Man, two weeks later Godzilla, and then Maleficent, and then Edge of Tomorrow, and then Jump Street and Transformers. And the one thing they all had in common, not one of them did over $250 million”
I like how they mumble only about the domestic box office and happen to neglect the fact that Maleficient worldwide box office was almost 740mil while Transformers was over 1 billion.. Which not only completely crushes Man of Steel’s 670mil. And if this is not enough both movies had a smaller budget then MoS.
I’m a fan of both companies books but Marvel obviously has the edge here. DC are dropping the ball in 2 major ways. Firstly that they are putting out so much information so far ahead of the film’s release. There’s no way that ANY film could live up to the hype that will be on this movie by then, look at the video game Watch Dogs, by most accounts it’s a decent enough game, but it was touted to be some amazing thing & people were disappointed. BvS could be the second coming of Citizen Kane & it will still be viewed as a let down. Secondly & most importantly is the Snyder/Goyer combo. It’s crazy how some people call Marvel’s movies manufactured & cookie cutter but somehow cut WB slack for using the same creators for the whole first phase of their film universe. Snyder is a stooge & Goyer is only as good as the people he’s working with. Kinda funny that one of the only decent films Snyder has ever directed was from a James Gunn script. Out of a handful of projects, the only original thing the man ever created was Sucker Punch for christ’s sake. If DC really wanted to satisfy filmgoers, they would pair some better & varied talent w/ these projects. As it stands I just can’t get excited for the Snyder/Goyer show for another 4 years.
And the sillly thing is that DC has a MASSive advantage in one sphere and they aren’t using it. Namely cartoons. DC’s cartoons both series and movies completely crush Marvels. It’s not even a competition. And yet instead of appreaciating such brilliant products like Young Justice and co and use them to their full potential they keep canceling them and coming with new dumber and more childish shows instead,
Snyder has made an incredible living out of being handed incredible source material and creating really mediocre but watchable movies out of it.
this whole thing seems like DC has no confidence in their product. They’re jamming way too much into Batman vs. Superman and then going straight to Justice League. It’s like they want the payoff but don’t want to put the effort in. Like Batman being in his fifties because they want to do DKR. I get not wanting to do a reboot but how about just having Batman be in his thirties?