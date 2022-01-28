In a move that seemed pulled from a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice flashed his dog’s butthole during a State of the State address this week.

Justice, a failing coal baron, and former Democrat-turned-Donald-Trump groupie touted out his poor bulldog named “Babydog” in order to insult Bette Midler of all people during his speech. West Virginia has been on the wrong side of the headlines recently thanks to the state’s Senator Joe Manchin, who single-handedly killed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation. That bill would’ve expanded healthcare coverage and the child tax credit while also creating a national paid leave program (among other improvements). Manchin’s decision to torpedo the bill upset a lot of people, including Midler who took to Twitter to call out the centrist Democrat.

What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

Well, it looks that dig really got under Governor Justice’s skin because during his C-SPAN address Thursday night, the indoctrinated MAGA spokesman carted out his sweet little pup and flaunted her butthole to the world in an apparent “F*ck you” to Midler and the rest of the haters.

WV Governor Jim Justice during his state of the state address lifts up his his dog and turns her but to the camera while saying: “They told every bad joke in the world about us…so from that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Middlet and all those out there, kiss her hiney” pic.twitter.com/bdJlOXhtez — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 28, 2022

Is this the first scene in an apocalyptic horror movie that pins the downfall of American politics on a bulldog’s poop shoot? The answer is, yes.

(Via Vice)