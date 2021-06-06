Getty Image
Joe Manchin Was Torched For Saying He Wouldn’t Vote For A Key Piece Of Voting Legislation Or Help End The Filibuster

by: Twitter

When it comes to Democratic lawmakers who aren’t helping their party pass key legislation, Kyrsten Sinema tends to get most of the hate, even from Joe Biden. But Joe Manchin seems to be trying to eclipse her. On Sunday an op-ed by the West Virignia senator was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Entitled “Why I’m Voting Against the For the People Act,” it laid out his case for why he won’t support a far-reaching bill intended to combat voter suppression. And, at least for now, Manchin found himself more infamous than Sinema.

According to The New York Times, the bill, which now seems poised for defeat, would roll back dozens of laws passed by Republican state legislatures that curb voting laws, such as limiting early and mail-in voting. It would also end partisan gerrymandering — the tool that has helped people like Dan Crenshaw assume power — tighten controls on campaign spending, and restore many of the ethical norms Trump shattered.

But Manchin wasn’t having it. In his piece, he said the debate over voting has “become overtly politicized.” He seemed to argue that the bill, which seeks to reverse policies that target potential Democrat voters, should be bi-partisan. “Today’s debate about how to best protect our right to vote and to hold elections, however, is not about finding common ground, but seeking partisan advantage.”

He added, “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act.”

Manchin also doubled down on his opposition to ending the filibuster, the tool Republicans have long used to thwart Democratic bills from passing. Sinema has also stated she opposes its removal.

And so Manchin, who’s usually only discussed when people are calling out Sinema, found himself getting scorched solo.

Some implied he was a Democrat in Name Only.

Others dismantled his logic.

And some, wrestling with the idea that the future of democracy is in the hands of a 73-year-old millionaire who thinks Republicans in the Trump era can be reasonable, treated the news with gallows humor.

