What Is The Met Gala 2024 Theme?

The first Monday in May, also known as Met Gala day, is the day when everyone you know suddenly becomes a third year fashion merchandising student (with a minor in art history) who knows all about couture!

The gala attracts designers and big name fashion icons, but the only that people fans really care about are the beautiful celebs and their commitment to the theme, or lack thereof. This year’s co-chairs are Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director and CEO explained the meaning behind the exhibition:

The Met’s innovative spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibition will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment. ‘Sleeping Beauties’ will heighten our engagement with these masterpieces of fashion by evoking how they feel, move, sound, smell, and interact when being worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty, and artistic brilliance of the works on display.

This year’s 2024 Met Gala dress code is “The Garden of Time,” so named for J.G. Ballard’s 1962 same-named short story. We can expect some flowy florals (groundbreaking!) along with some interesting nature-inspired styles. “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of The Costume Institute, said.

Hopefully Jason Derulo has some good grips on his sneakers.