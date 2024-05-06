Where To Watch The Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Monday’s Met Gala? Nobody in the know has answered that question definitively, although speculation still persists. On a more concrete note (either sadly or fortunately, depending on your perspective), Jared Leto has confirmed that he will not be seen on this red carpet tonight wearing a Choupette costume or anything else.

As a result, we might have to settle for moments that might only be nearly as entertaining as Aubrey Plaza not mincing words over the Leto antics, although it must be noted that Doja Cat’s 2023 kitty costume went over better by general consensus.

This year’s theme may or may not bring cats to mind for attendees, who will be dressing for “The Garden of Time” theme (a tribute to J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story) before attending the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit. Co-hosts include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, and here is a certainty: some guests and their stylists will inevitably demonstrate the apparent difficulty in nailing these themes.

Where can you watch the Met Gala red carpet arrivals? E! will be airing their customary “Live from E!: 2024 Met Gala” coverage beginning at 6:00pm EST, and Vogue will also be hosting a stream from their website. Get ready for the most outrageous fashion event of the year.