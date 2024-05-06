What Time Does The Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Start?

Dust the Cheetos off your finest tuxedo t-shirt: the Met Gala is tonight.

Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth are among the co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala, which takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in [extremely Matt Berry voice] New York City. This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” while the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” which sounds like the title of a fantasy novel for teens.

When does the fun start? The Met Gala red carpet coverage will begin on Monday, May 6, at 6:00 pm EST / 3:00 pm PST on Vogue’s website. You can also watch the arrivals on the “Live from E!: 2024 Met Gala” broadcast, which airs on E! from 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST to 9:30 p.m. EST / 6:30 p.m. PST.

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of the newly-unionized Vogue, apologized for the confusing theme of this year’s Met Gala. “This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” she said in an interview with TODAY on Monday. “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.” She added, “I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize.”

Whatever Zendaya wears, that’s the correct theme.