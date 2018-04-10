This ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Lost Big After Mispronouncing His Solved Puzzle

#Wheel of Fortune
Entertainment Writer
04.09.18

Monday’s Wheel of Fortune featured another heartbreaker, though it will probably remind many of a recent Jeopardy! failure due to how it happened. While finishing up what seemed to be an easy win for a cool $7,100 and special prize, contestant Jonny made the fatal mistake of mispronouncing the solution to the puzzle. He had the answer right in front of him, all of the letters out in the open. Only instead of saying “Flamenco Dance Lessons,” Jonny said “Flamengo Dance Lessons.”

Folks in the audience clearly thought he had it, Jonny thought he had it, but Pat Sajak did bring the segment to an end like viewers are used to. Instead, we were greeted by the “Bankrupt” siren and this face:

ABC

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wheel of Fortune
TAGSFAILgame showsPAT SAJAKWHEEL OF FORTUNE

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP