Monday’s Wheel of Fortune featured another heartbreaker, though it will probably remind many of a recent Jeopardy! failure due to how it happened. While finishing up what seemed to be an easy win for a cool $7,100 and special prize, contestant Jonny made the fatal mistake of mispronouncing the solution to the puzzle. He had the answer right in front of him, all of the letters out in the open. Only instead of saying “Flamenco Dance Lessons,” Jonny said “Flamengo Dance Lessons.”

Now I see how Lex Luthor was created 😂 #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/wspOJEFeZw — Virviane Myers (@MalibuMyers712) April 10, 2018

Folks in the audience clearly thought he had it, Jonny thought he had it, but Pat Sajak did bring the segment to an end like viewers are used to. Instead, we were greeted by the “Bankrupt” siren and this face: