Whoopi Goldberg did not hold back when it came time for The View panel to discuss Clarence Thomas and the devastating Supreme Court decision to restrict affirmative action in college admissions.

According to reports, Thomas and the other conservative justices ruled that considering race in college admissions violated the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment. To make matters worse, Thomas argued that he doesn’t know what diversity is, which set Goldberg off.

“That’s what he said, and so he doesn’t get it.” Goldberg said. “Well, let me pose this question to you from Justice Thomas. Could your mother and father vote in this country because had the 14th Amendment actually had us on equal footing, they would have been able to vote. And you know why that changed? Because people got out and made a change.”

SUPREME COURT SETS NEW LIMITS ON AFFIRMATIVE ACTION: #TheView co-hosts react to the ruling in cases involving whether public and private colleges and universities can continue to use race as one factor among many in student admissions. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/vhllMQpCu4 — The View (@TheView) June 29, 2023

But Whoopi was just getting warmed up. Via Mediaite:

“Who wants to get hit by water from a water hose? Nobody. But that’s what people did in order to get the vote. So when you say you don’t know what diversity is, I say you’re full of it,” Whoopi concluded with cheers from the in-studio audience. She later added, “When you have a justice who says something as ridiculous as ‘I don’t get it,’ it just makes a kid, an Asian kid, a Native American kid, and a black kid feel like you don’t matter. Like you don’t understand why my struggle is hard.”

Goldberg wasn’t the only prominent Black voice to call out Thomas. NAACP President Derrick Johnson slammed the decision with a scathing rebuke of the conservative justice.

“The worst thing about affirmative action is that it created a Clarence Thomas,” Johnson said.

You can see his full remarks below:

“The worst thing about affirmative action is that it created a Clarence Thomas.” — NAACP President Derrick Johnson hammers the U.S. Supreme Court effectively ending affirmative action in college admissions pic.twitter.com/jECJBqrxZ5 — The Recount (@therecount) June 29, 2023

(Via Mediaite)