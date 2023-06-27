This past weekend, Lana Del Rey performed at the Glastonbury festival, delivering what Muse’s Matt Bellamy called the “best Glasto performance I’ve seen for years.” The headline of that story, though, was that Del Rey was late to the stage, which resulted in her set getting cut short. She explained to the audience, “I was so f*cking late that I’m about to rush this set today. If they cut power, I’m super f*cking sorry. My hair takes so long to do. I love you to death. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go.”

This tale made its way to The View yesterday, where the hosts weren’t too pleased about Del Rey’s excuse.

After showing a clip from Del Rey’s Glastonbury (or “the Glandsbury festival,” as Whoopi Goldberg called it) explanation, Ana Navarro said, “Listen: If you know your hair takes a long time, and you know your hair takes a long time, you show up on time.”

Sara Haines also chimed in, “It doesn’t matter who it is, even if people would wait for them. I think it is such a disrespect of people’s time. We all know people who are late all the time, it’s so selfish. […] People that have concerts, people that are stars, just because you’re that way does not make your time more valuable than the people that are waiting for you.”

Watch the clip above.