Whoopi Goldberg‘s week is off to a hilarious start. While teeing up a Hot Topics segment for The View on Monday morning, Goldberg flubbed a line on her cue cards that left her co-hosts and the audience dying with laughter thanks to the profane slip-up.

The topic discussion was travel, which seemed innocuous enough until Whoopi took things to a whole other level.

“A poll of 2,000 adults in the U.K. found that, when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or bitches,” Goldberg said before quickly realizing what she did and blurting “Beaches!”

Of course, by that point, the cat was out of the bag. The audience was roaring with laughter, and the co-hosts couldn’t contain themselves as they cracked up over the flub. Ever the professional, Goldberg played the moment up before attempting to get the topic back on track.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I’m sorry. It says beaches. This is y’all’s fault,” Goldberg said, laughing before the camera cut to a shot of executive producer Brian Teta sitting to the side of the table. “I can’t even tell you why it’s their fault. We were talking about something else!”

However, co-host Ana Navarro couldn’t help but slip in one last crack.

“I will travel anywhere for a good bitch,” Navarro said. That quip earned her a playful side-eye and an acerbic “Thank you” from Goldberg, who truly lived up to the nickname Stephen A. Smith accidentally coined ahead of his 2015 guest-hosting gig on The View.

Btw….forgot to inform everyone I've been asked to Co-Host "The View" once again. I'm co-hosting with Whoops Goldberg on July 15th. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 6, 2010

(Via Entertainment Weekly)