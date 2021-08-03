Meghan McCain‘s final week on The View continues to be an epic showcase of how much the co-hosts, and guests, love to shade the conservative commentator. During a panel discussion on the contentious issue of making children wear masks as COVID cases spike ahead of the quickly approaching 2021-2022 school year, Whoopi Goldberg didn’t even hide her disdain for McCain, who completely ignored the topic and went on a three minute rant about Lollapalooza and vaccine passports.

McCain’s segment comes in at the 3:10 mark, and instead of responding to Whoopi’s concerns, McCain goes on a tirade about New York Mayor Bill de Blasio who’s going to cause “civil unrest” with his vaccine passport program. McCain also attempts to say that the program will disproportionately affect the Black community, and Whoopi was not pleased with any of it.

PARENTS IN MIDDLE OF MASKING DEBATE: The co-hosts react after a New York state teachers union is opposing a vaccine mandate for teachers and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans school mask mandates. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/D1ikipRiOG — The View (@TheView) August 3, 2021

As McCain finishes talking about pending sci-fi dystopia (she’s been on a real tear about people fleeing to Arizona), a perturbed Whoopi said, “OK, I’m going to go back to the original question,” and people went nuts for the unbridled shade. Just check out these Twitter reactions that started rolling in immediately after the segment:

Whoopi trying her best to make it through the remainder of Meghan's tenure on #TheView with her patience intact is all of us really. pic.twitter.com/oU37KCSvL1 — blu2021 (@blu20211) August 3, 2021

I’m weak!! Whoopi said I’m going back to the original question. nutmeg gotta learn how to stick to the topic at hand. #TheView — Asia Collins (@NizanaHT) August 3, 2021

Whoopi is not having it with Meghan. LOLOLOL #TheView pic.twitter.com/zU9ZPtgzUC — Miami Alex. (@_ALEX_305) August 3, 2021

"Ok, I'm going to go back to the original question (since Meghan got off topic) #TheView pic.twitter.com/hEeStpN12u — Fruit Loop Genius (@BBFruitLoop21) August 3, 2021

Pretty sure that Whoopi was only playing nice over the last couple years because she is done with this WW. #TheView — ᒪᗩᗪY O'GᗩGᗩ (@holleyr) August 3, 2021

Getting shaded by Whoopi now makes two back-to-back episodes of The View where McCain had egg on her face. On Monday’s episode, she notably skipped out on an interview with Mary Trump, who called out McCain for not having the “courage” to discuss the current state of the Republican Party and its allegiance to Donald Trump.

Later that day, McCain reacted to Mary Trump‘s now-viral moment with a profanity-laced tweet. “There is no ‘good’ Trump family member to me,” McCain wrote. “Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the f*ck alone.”