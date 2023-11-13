In 2018, Kim Kardashian met with then-president Donald Trump in the White House. “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” he tweeted, along with a photo of the two of them in the Oval Office. Kardashian also had nice things to say things about the visit (“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon”), but by 2020, Trump was hanging up the phone when she called asking for help.

According to author Jonathan Karl in his new book, Tired of Winning, Trump “listened” to Kardashian’s request for his assistance with a clemency case in the dying days of his presidency, but it came with a demand. “He would grant the commutations, he told Kardashian, if she leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House,” the author wrote (in an excerpt provided by Axios).

Kardashian reached out to her famous athlete friends, “seeing it as a small price to pay to get justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences,” but to no avail. “Trump had become too toxic. In the final two weeks of his presidency, nobody wanted to be anywhere near him.”

Months later, Kardashian reached out to Trump again, hoping for his help in another clemency case. It didn’t go well:

Hell no, the former president told her. He wouldn’t do it. ‘You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?’ Trump told her. Kardashian has never publicly said who she voted for in 2020, but after [Joe] Biden was projected the winner, she posted a tweet of Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris along with three blue hearts… After a few more choice words, the line went dead. Trump had hung up on her.

Ironically, Ryan Murphy is on the line with Kardashian at this very moment to turn this phone call into the next season of American Crime Story. She can play herself!

