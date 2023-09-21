Is it cool if Kim Kardashian said all that? (This will be the last Taylor Swift reference in a post about Kardashian.)

The SKIMS founder made a memorable American Horror Story: Delicate debut with her first line of the season: “Then tell the Daniels to suck my clit.” Yes, that would be Kim Kardashian relaying a message to Daniels Kwan and Scheinert, the Oscar-winning writers and directors of Everything Everywhere All at Once, to, well, you read what she said. I don’t need to explain it further. That line is quickly followed by, “It’s exhausting being better than everyone.”

Kardashian, who plays a publicist named Siobhan, is in on the joke. She’s embracing her famous-for-being-famous stunt casting as a meta narrative. Not everyone is thrilled, but overall, she received surprisingly strong reviews of her performance. USA Today called her the “only reason” to watch American Horror Story: Delicate, while the the Daily Beast praised Kardashian for “[nailing] the right balance between goofiness and sincerity.” But it’s that first line of the season that people keep coming back to.

Meanwhile, the less said about Kardashian’s co-star Emma Roberts, who has been accused of making anti-trans remarks on the set of a previous American Horror Story season, the better.