Don Lemon just got an inside look at Elon Musk‘s supposed commitment to free speech. The former CNN anchor was set to launch his new show on Twitter in a highly-touted multi-million dollar deal. For his first interview, Lemon naturally chose Musk who agreed to sit down for the discussion, which reportedly took place last Friday. However, hours after taping the interview, Musk angrily canceled the deal with Lemon.

“There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide-ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election.” Lemon wrote in a statement announcing Musk had terminated the deal. “We had a good conversation. Clearly he felt differently. His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems to not include questions of him from people like me.”

As for what questions angered Musk enough to nuke the deal, which he’ll still have to pay out, tech reporter Kara Swisher provided some insight.

“The owner of this platform Elon Musk sent a terse text to his reps: ‘Contract terminated’ after an interview Lemon did with Musk last Friday that was not to the adult toddler’s liking, including questions about his ketamine use,” Swisher tweeted before expanding on her attempts to warn Lemon that this exact thing would happen.

SCOOP: As I told him would happen, @donlemon, the owner of this platform Elon Musk sent a terse text to his reps: “Contract terminated” after an interview Lemon did with Musk last Friday that was not to the adult toddler’s liking, including questions about his ketamine use. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) March 13, 2024

Naturally, Musk has already responded to the fiasco, which he blames on Lemon being a pawn for CNN boss Jeff Zucker.

“His approach was basically just ‘CNN, but on social media,’ which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying,” Musk said. “And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity. All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else.”

His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying. And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity. All this said, Lemon/Zucker are… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2024

Lemon plans to take Musk up on that offer. In a new video, Lemon vowed to air the Musk interview on the first episode of his show as well as discuss what went down afterwards. The episode will be available on YouTube and Twitter, which Lemon took particular joy in noting.

You can watch Lemon’s follow-up below:

Elon Musk canceled #TheDonLemonShow👀 Watch on YouTube and listen everywhere on Monday March 18. pic.twitter.com/AAhnvcY0ny — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 13, 2024

(Via Don Lemon on Twitter, Kara Swisher on Twitter, Elon Musk on Twitter)