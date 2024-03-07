Whoopi Goldberg stunned The View co-hosts on Wednesday morning when she casually admitted that she’s done jail time. It all went down during the final Hot Topics segment where the panel bailed on the scheduled topic and decided to switch things up. The ladies selected a new topic from a bag that was dropped from the ceiling, and the seemingly mundane choice prompted a startling admission from Whoopi.

“Would you rather hike the Appalachian Trail by yourself, or spend six months in jail?” Goldberg read from the paper. “Well, I’ve done both.”

Her co-hosts couldn’t believe it and demanded details. Via The Wrap:

The moment stunned and delighted the other women, with host Alyssa Farah Griffin joking “of course you have!” Meanwhile, Joy Behar was deeply confused, asking for details. “Doesn’t matter, does it?” Whoopi replied. But, she promised Behar “I’ll tell you about it” when she kept pushing for more.

However, when the show returned from commercial, Whoopi seemingly revealed that she was just joking and never did time. Or if she did, you’ll never find out why.

“I’m a humorist. So stop lookin’ it up!” Whoopi said. “You’ll be lookin’ ’til the cows come home.”

She then lamented that the panel didn’t stick to the original topic of a woman who was tired of having “vanilla sex” with her husband, so Whoopi offered a surprisingly raunchy suggestion. That’s usually Joy Behar‘s department.

“So my answer for this is that she should’ve just gotten herself something she could put a battery in, put some googly eyes on it, and talk to it and let it say whatever it needs to say,” Goldberg said as she once again had her co-hosts dying with laughter.

