Alan Ritchson left at least one The View co-host unable to contain herself after regaling the panel with a real-life Reacher moment. The hulking actor and Hilary Swank were on-hand to promote their new film, Ordinary Angels, which stars Ritchson as a struggle widower trying to raise his two daughters. It’s a much more dramatic role for Ritchson, but apparently, he can’t escape being the muscle-bound hero even when he’s not working.

According to the actor, he was recently on a date with his wife in Old Montreal when they stumbled upon a thief breaking into car. Despite his wife’s protests, Ritchson went after the culprit. Although, he realized partway through the chase that it was probably not the smartest move.

“We’re running side-by-side and we look at each other and go, ‘How does this end?'” Ritchson told The View panel. “I’m not sure how either of us get out of this situation. We’ve taken it pretty far.”

Eventually, the two men are locked in a fight to the finish, which turns out to be more of a light tussle.

Via Decider:

“He goes to put his hands on me. He’s like running but he’s got his fists up,” the star said. “I was like, ‘Don’t do this dude.’ He shoves me and so I gently … I don’t want to hurt him … like multiple spins into a building wall and he just sat down. That was it. That was really it. We got him.”

While the Reacher star tried to downplay his heroics, the anecdote was enough for Sara Haines to exclaim that Ritchson “just got hotter!”

Ordinary Angels arrives in theaters on February 22.

(Via Decider)