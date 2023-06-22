The beef between Cardi B and Tasha K was settled. Literally. In court.

Cardi B filed and won a libel lawsuit against the YouTube personality for posting videos online in 2018 and 2019 alleging Cardi had worked as a prostitute and contracted STDs. In early 2022, Cardi testified that Tasha’s videos left her feeling suicidal. It was ruled in April 2022 that Tasha K must delete her posts in question, and by that October, a judge additionally ruled that Tasha K pay Cardi B $4 million for defamation (as reported by Billboard at the time).

On Wednesday, June 21, Tasha K poked the bear by seemingly weighing in on Cardi B’s reaction to the ongoing mystery around the missing Titanic submersible. (Cardi took issue with the son of a missing passenger, Brian Szasz, attending a Blink-182 concert, sparking a back-and-forth with him this week.)

The Neighborhood Talk captured Cardi and Szasz’s exchange on Instagram, and Tasha K commented, “Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden takeoff? I’m just asking…Everyone grieves diff…”

Cardi B understandably did not take kindly to Tasha K mentioning Takeoff, who was fatally shot on November 1, 2022.

“And Tasha K with your despicable ass.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake ass point is disgusting. I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to to this day,” Cardi B tweeted, referencing her husband, Offset, Takeoff’s former Migos groupmate.

Cardi continued, “I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time so of course I have guns for protection. But since you wanna be funny for comments, ima make sure your kid don’t go to college. You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.”

Cardi also commented on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post about her tweet, clarifying, “Y’all saying I’m talking about people kids.. I’m talkin about how her mouth is going to affect financials for YEARS all because she can’t stop talking but I’m wrong for saying that but it’s cool for her to bring up my family we lost less than a year ago? Yall saw me waving a gun after take passed or literally months later on put it on the floor music video? But let me guess I’m wrong as always.”

Billboard reported on May 30 that Tasha K had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida federal court, listing $58,595 in total assets.