Why The Suicide Squad Is DC’s Next Breakout Hit

For what’s been mostly a cult comic throughout its history, DC is pushing the Suicide Squad pretty hard these days. They essentially got their own episode of Arrow. The weird Assault on Arkham animated movie is essentially a Suicide Squad cartoon. A movie might be on the way. DC seems convinced that the Suicide Squad is their next big hit. And the thing is, they’re right. Here’s why.
What Is The Suicide Squad?
First of all, non-fans might be confused, so a quick summary of the concept: The Suicide Squad is a team of bad guys with bombs in their necks. They’re sent by the US government on missions that are… well, they’re not called the “Cuddly Bunny Squad.”
So why would a bunch of bad guys be DC’s next big ticket? Well…
Anyone Can Die
One of the ongoing themes of the book, throughout all its incarnations, is that anybody on the team can die horribly at any second. DC can’t kill Batman or Superman. They can’t even have Lois Lane or Jimmy Olsen get shot. But there’s no “brand identity” built around Yo-Yo or Blowhard. In fact, part of the fun is watching them get murdered.
It’s Darkly Funny
Part of the reason the Suicide Squad has endured in DC for nearly thirty years in one form or another is because at its best, it’s a really, really funny black comedy. There’s nothing quite as fun as watching bad guys get their comeuppance, especially through overly elaborate methods or completely by accident. Or because they annoyed Amanda Waller.
It’s Built Around Two Classic Anti-Heroes
Another factor is the team is anchored by two great characters, Deadshot and Amanda Waller.
Deadshot started in the comics as yet another Batman villain, a guy in a suit and tails who planned to replace Batman and run the underworld secretly. That was promptly done away with in favor of making him a skilled assassin who never misses. Which is arguably false advertising, but Deadshot is one of the few villains in the DC universe who pulls off being genuinely likeable, partially because he’s honorable and not completely psychotic.
The other is the DC Universe’s most relentless hard-bitten hard-ass, Amanda Waller. Waller was a rare character even now, an overweight, middle-aged woman of color with no superpowers, just a lengthy history of kicking ass. Waller’s dedication is to her country and the mission, not necessarily in that order. Recent retcons have unfortunately made Waller “conventionally attractive,” but she’s still a great character, as DC’s increasing focus on her has shown.
It Can Break The R-Rated Ceiling For Superhero Movies
Finally, there’s this: Doing a Suicide Squad movie, and doing it right, will be cheap enough that DC can shake off the PG-13 and have a little fun. Supervillains are always more fun than superheroes, and with a Sinister Six movie on the way, it might finally be the Squad’s time to shine.
King Shark or GTFH
Secret Six or GTFO
Secret Six is the book I miss most from the Old 52. Fun, brutal, and incredibly creepy without being wall to wall angst or End of the World stakes. Just… fun.
Doesn’t help that we got a lackluster Suicide Squad comic for the Nu52.
I’ve actually enjoyed it quite a bit, myself.
Is Secret Six still out of print? The trades were going for triple digits on ebay.
The only thing souring the idea of a Suicide Squad breakout to me, is the “reinvention” of Waller. The concept of her being an ex-special forces badass just doesn’t work nearly as well as the original Waller’s origin of coming from a “rough neighborhood” to put it bluntly.
The idea of someone that was always a hardass doesn’t work nearly as well as having someone that watched her family die in the Cabrini Green projects and THEN became a hardass without powers, being built like a typical comic character, or anything other than a ruthless drive to kick all the ass she possibly can. using any means necessary. One of DC’s best characters damn close to ruined by the reboot.
I’m someone that can take comic reboots, character reinventions, retcons, etc. with no real issues 99% of the time but for some reason Waller going from classic style to this new, young, fit, soldier-type just bothers me. It takes everything that made the character great and just tosses it out the window.
Yeah, I miss the old Waller. Especially since she was the closest any comic book has ever gotten to a realistic depiction of career intelligence officers.
JLU Waller was my absolute favorite. The stones on her to call Batman “Rich Boy”… she was awesome.
CATMAN!!!!!!!!!!
CCH Pounder as The Wall or we riot.
Also, he’s a relative unknown, but my pick for Deadshot as the other lead would be Desmond Harrington. His turn as Fletcher Nix in Justified was basically Deadshot already, just give him a mustache and wrist-mounted pistols and we’re done here.
Harrington’s excellent casting. And I’ll take Angela Bassett, but “Green Lantern” put a bullet in that casting.
Great idea. He would be awesome for this role.
If they wanted to make Waller a sex symbol, they could have just cast Yvette Nicole Brown from Community. The character redesign was a huge mistake.
“They’re just intimidated by her sexuality”
The unspoken other reason behind this is that Harley Quinn fits much better here than in whatever I assume they’re planning with Affleck and whatnot. Harley Quinn and Deadshot should be aboard, and I assume some version of Rick Flagg Jr will be there for the whitebread factor.
I hadn’t thought of the possibility of killing characters off in the movies. But that makes total sense. I would really look forward to this. Loved “Secret Six” and about halfway thru the Ostrander series.
Or marvel can do one better and a Thunderbolts movie. But it might be too logistically hard since their villains are from all over their properties.
King Shark basically makes me realize how hard I would watch an R-Rated Street Sharks property.
So they’re DC’s “Thunderbolts”?