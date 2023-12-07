Much like his character in Barbie, Will Ferrell is the voice of women everywhere. Ferrell, a noted and iconic feminist, opened up The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment gala, presented by Lifetime, a famously woman-forward network. Why was he tasked with such an honor? Nobody knows, but let’s just sit with it for a moment.

Being the martyr that he is, Ferrell took the time in his opening remarks to call for women to “run the planet,” which is really nice of him and doesn’t add any more societal pressures at all.

He said, “This is such a wonderful event where we honor and support and continue to fight for women in all facets of the entertainment world. Forget about the entertainment world, isn’t it just time? Isn’t it just time for women to run the planet?” Ferrell said. “I’m not just trying to placate you, I swear, but I don’t know what else to do because we — men — we’ve been running the show since, what, 10,000 B.C., and we’re not doing so good. So, please, can you guys just take over?” he added over some applause. Sounds like something that Mattell’s CEO would say.

Ferrell even had a specific person in mind, Kerry Washington, who received the Equity in Entertainment Award. “Kerry, you’ve always been amazing in everything you’ve ever done and an incredible advocate for so many different things,” Ferrell began. “Can you just run for president? Please? We’ll pay you. We’ll do a GoFundMe right in this room and we’ll launch you,” he pleaded. This would not be the first time that we had a President Washington, though it has been a while. We could definitely use a new person on the $1, though.

On the other hand, having celebrities as political figures can get extremely messy…we all know why. Kerry is doing great on TV! She should stay there.

