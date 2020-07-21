It wasn’t a surprise to learn that Jamie Foxx is one of only four people to win an Oscar (Ray) and release a number-one album (Unpredictable), but I was shocked to discover that multi-hyphenate talent Will Smith isn’t one of the four. In fact, he has neither!

Smith’s been up for Best Actor twice (Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness), but lost both times, and his highest-charting album, He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper, only reached #4 on the Billboard 200. The Bad Boys for Life star is, however, the only person ever to win a Grammy, be nominated for two Oscars, and get involved in an “entanglement” scandal.

Congrats?

Earlier this month, married couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith sat down at the Red Table to discuss her relationship with singer August Alsina while they were separated (here’s the detailed timeline). “I got into an entanglement with August,” she said in front of a record-breaking number of Facebook Watch viewers. “I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.” Smith hasn’t said much since the video went live, other than “f*ck you 50,” but he seemingly responded to the online chatter on Instagram:

In the clip, Smith asks a friend, who is standing on a roof above, to throw him down a boxed computer. “Nah man, get out of here, we’ve got people for this,” his friend replies. When Smith asks again, his friend says, “Okay,” but the star doesn’t hear him and, as he turns away saying, ‘Forget it,’ the box flies towards his head.

Is he referring to the “entanglement” talk (including Alsina dropping a song called, yup, “Entanglements”), 2020 in general, or both? Whatever the answer, this is a mood.

I can hear the “bonk” sound effect.

