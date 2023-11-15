Will Smith has been ensnared in a whirlwind of tabloid headlines after his alleged former assistant Brother Bilaal claimed he caught the actor having sex with Duane Martin. Smith has been hounded by salacious and homophobic rumors about his sexuality for years, and Bilaal only added fuel to the fire with his latest claims. However, Jada Pinkett Smith is not going to take the allegations quietly.

TMZ caught up with the actress as she was leaving iHeartRadio on Wednesday morning, and she had exactly two words to say when asked about the Will and Martin rumors: “We suin’.”

Jada’s words corroborated TMZ‘s earlier reporting that cited a Smith source who said that Will is considering legal action. His rep also issued a statement in response to the Martin rumors. “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

Of course, the Smith’s marital issues being played out in public is par for the course. Leading up to the release of Jada’s memoirs, she revealed that the couple had been secretly separated since 2015. After that bombshell generated headlines for a week, Jada then dropped a new bombshell by revealing that, actually, she and Will got back together in the immediate aftermath of his infamous Oscar slap.

The couple were later spotted together as Will crashed one of Jada’s book-signings and proceeded to gush about his wife and their “brutal and beautiful” relationship.

(Via TMZ)