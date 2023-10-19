Jada Pinkett Smith continues her whirlwind book tour filled that’s been fully loaded with bombshell revelations like she and Will Smith secretly separated in 2016, but also, surprise, they got back together after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. As always seems to be the case, we learned way too much about the overly-dramatic couple and were repeatedly reminded that Jada was Tupac’s soulmate in case anyone could have possibly forgotten.

Naturally, there’s no end in sight to this circus, which was punctuated on Wednesday night by Will making a “surprise” appearance at Jada’s book signing event in Baltimore. The Fresh Prince star took the stage to gush about his wife.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” Will said via The Baltimore Sun. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

According to the Sun, it was an “emotional, romantic speech” that left Jada covering her mouth on the side of the stage. The moment seemed “designed to quash public speculation” that their marriage is over. Speculation that Jada started, by the way, but who’s counting?

“Will and me are good,” Jada later said during an on-stage discussion. “All the people who don’t understand and got something to say are just going to have to fall in line.”

