We know too much about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s personal lives. Arguably too much (it’s giving Kelly and Mark). Remember when the Men in Black star said that he once wanted a “harem of girlfriends” before realizing it was a terrible idea? Or when he admitted that he was having so much sex that orgasming “would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit”? I remember.

Lately, it’s been Jada’s turn to tell all. Earlier this week, the actress revealed that she and her husband have been separated for seven years. This led to some awkwardness during the 2022 Oscars when, as you might have heard, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock (who once asked her out while divorce rumors were raging) and told him to “keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.”

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Pinkett Smith told Hoda Kotb during an upcoming NBC News primetime special, according to Variety. “I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

The Girls Trip star also discussed her eye-rolling reaction to Rock’s G.I. Jane joke. “I did that eye roll not so much for me — and I think this is really important — but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia,” she said. Also, a G.I. Jane joke in 2022 is more embarrassing than any actor-on-actor slap.

Pinkett Smith’s interview with Hoda Kotb airs tonight.

(Via Variety)