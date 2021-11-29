We’ve learned a lot about Will Smith this year. Arguably too much! Like when he said that orgasming made him “gag and sometimes even vomit,” or the time he borrowed $10,000 from a drug dealer, and who could forget his “horrific idea” for a “harem of girlfriends.” The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? More like The King of Oversharing. The latest TMI revelation from the Oscar-nominated actor was made on The Graham Norton Show, where he told host Graham Norton about the time he played a prank on Jada Pinkett Smith that involved showing one of her sex scenes to his religious grandma.

“My grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus. Because she didn’t know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene,” Smith said about the first time Pinkett Smith met his family, according to Insider. “When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, ‘When I was growing up people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie.'”

Jada was not amused:

Will later added that Jada “took him aside later that night” and asked what he had been thinking playing the prank. “I said, ‘I promise you it’s funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy.’ We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn’t chuckled once!” Will told the show.

She didn’t chuckle once? Jada must have just watched Suicide Squad.

(Via Insider)