Will The Next Xbox Fall Victim To The Third Console Curse?

As we’ve been talking about the next Xbox, the specter of the “third console curse” has reared its head: The belief that every third home console, gaming hardware manufacturers… well, basically they screw the pooch. But how true is it… and will Microsoft fall prey? We look at the third consoles of several major manufacturers, to see what happened.
The Nintendo 64
If you look at the raw numbers, ironically the Super Nintendo is something of a step back for Nintendo, sales-wise. It undeniably won the 16-bit generation, with 49 million sold worldwide, but the NES wrapped up its lifetime sales with 61 million.
So, by that standard, the Nintendo 64 isn’t doing so badly, with 32 million or so sold.
How It Choked: On the other hand, the PlayStation sold over 100 million consoles, not only stomping the former market leader, but setting the stage for Nintendo to really bite the curb with the GameCube, coming in third out of three for home consoles. It also set the stage for Nintendo’s seemingly relentless war against third-party developers: Its refusal to just get with the program and make a disc-based system would bite it hard as the PlayStation took off and cross-platform games became difficult to do.
The irony is that Nintendo in many ways paved the way for modern games: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Super Mario 64 are held to be some of the greatest games ever made, and considering how many franchise slammed into the polygon ceiling never to return, that’s quite an achievement.
The Sega Saturn
For the record, we’re defining console as “entirely new hardware”. We have to, otherwise considering Sega penchant for add-ons, we’ll be here all day.
The irony was Sega was actually well-positioned to cash in. Its arcade business was firing on all cylinders and creating 3D games right when the entire industry was struggling to figure out 3D, and hoovering quarters out of wallets. It had an established brand. There was no way to win.
How It Choked: Sega got beaten out of the gate and gave up too quickly; the Saturn was off the shelves in less than three years and only sold about ten million consoles, and Sega stopped supporting it once it became clear they were going to have to bring a lot more muscle to market.
Adding to the frustration was that Sega followed up the Saturn with the Dreamcast, possibly one of the most beloved consoles to ever hit the market. Sega is still cashing in on Dreamcast nostalgia. But the damage was done, and Sega left hardware after the Dreamcast.
The PlayStation 3
The PlayStation 2 is the single best-selling console of all time: By one count, there were 155 million sold and they only recently stopped making them. As a result, it became the centerpiece of Sony’s technology strategy. The PlayStation 3 was not only going to be a game console, it was going to be the first home supercomputer! It was going to play Blu-Rays! It was going to do everything!
How It Choked: Seven years later, we’re still making fun of the launch of the PS3. The $600 launch price and the staggeringly tone-deaf presentations and marketing put it at a severe disadvantage, although if we’re being honest, the 360 and the PS3 are fighting over second place.
To be fair, the PS3 is only third by a narrow, narrow margin, and it’s still sold seventy million consoles: It’s only a failure in the context of the sales of previous PlayStations. In many ways, Sony should be acclaimed for turning around something that could have ruined the company. But nonetheless, Sony’s waste of a market advantage will remain a business-school case study for years.
The Wii U
One thing we should point out: Nintendo is the only company to bring more than four home gaming consoles to market in the modern gaming era.
Is It Choking?: Good question.
The Wii U’s lack of compelling games is undeniably hurting it. And it’s clear Nintendo was expecting more, much more, out of its odd little system than it’s getting. But the Wii U still moved three million units by the end of 2012, and as the PS3 showed us, a messy launch doesn’t mean doom. Still, it’s clear consumers don’t get what the Wii U is, or why it’s different, and Nintendo needs to explain that quickly.
The Common Theme
Sega, Sony, and Nintendo all were, and are, very different companies, but there is one unifying theme here and that’s a reach that exceeded their grasp. These consoles were either going to play games in ways that games had never been played before, were going to dominate because the manufacturer was the market leader, or they were going to be so, so much more than just gaming consoles. And yet, they wound up being lesser, every single time.
Will Microsoft fall victim? Honestly, quite possibly. Considering that the Kinect needs to be constantly connected, the rumored grand plans for cable integration, the Illumaroom technology, and who knows what else, there’s certainly a lot of ambition on display, but little that indicates anything gamers might be interested it.
Microsoft might want to study those that have come before. There are a few valuable lessons there, if a little hard to swallow.
I think Kotaku did a good job of debunking this: [kotaku.com]
I would hope my tongue is a little more in cheek, here, but I am writing this in service to an overall point. :-)
“Even if we say the Nintendo 64 was Nintendo’s third console (and let’s go ahead and do just that), the machine was also a success, especially when you compare it to the console that followed, the GameCube. Imagine if people thought the GameCube was Nintendo’s third console! Just think of the conspiracy theories and death rattles. Grim stuff. ”
Bullshit. Just because one daughter is Kourtney doesn’t automatically mean that you should be proud of Kim.
Yeah, really what happened is that Nintendo saw a decline they didn’t give a shit about because they sold Game Boys before the DS went on to practically print money for them.
Soooo, if you make a game system that is both friendly to gamers, gamer wallets and third-party developers, chances are you will be successful.
Shocking, I know.
The funny thing is that currently I would kill for a console that’s forte was very good 2d graphics like the Saturn was during its launch.
I’ll keep you posted about the Ouya.
Someone give me advice, my xbox 360 is gonna break any day now and I wanna get a new system this summer, do I get another 360 or a ps3, from what im hearing the next gen consoles the playstation is gonna be better. help me please
It all depends on what you want to play and do with the console. The Xbox generally has slightly prettier better performing versions of cross platform games and with the hard drive generally better load times. On the other hand the PS3 is looking to have an incredible going out party with exclusives like The Last of Us and courting all sorts of indie devs and bringing their games to the PSN. Also if your going to pay for an online service ie Xbox Live or PS+, PS+ is imho leagues ahead with free games/movies and great discounts. Again its all really about what you are looking for.
TD put it nicely. PS Plus is the shit and a way better deal than XBL. And he’s also correct that PS3 is going out with a bang. Xbox isn’t going to have any more exclusives especially since they’re announcing their Next Gen debacle in May.
Listen to Danks.
It’ll suck to lose access to your library of 360 games when that machine bites the dust, but the PS3’s really looking healthier these days. And maybe your old 360 will surprise you and keep on truckin’.
I had both 360 and PS3 at launch, and ended up selling the X after about 6 months (and what ended up being 3 weeks before it RROD’d). Got a decent library of games for the PS3, but use it more for the Blu Ray player and media server for music, tv shows and movies off my laptop and desktop. If I were you, I’d see if you can pick up a used PS3 from someone who will be looking to get the 4 at launch, see how that lasts you through the first year of next gen, see how it shakes out.
Didn’t the PS3 finally edge into 2nd place semi-recently?
Sega’s systems had cool names.
whatever, i still swear by the PS3. i don’t know what i would do without that thing.
You hi the nail on the head. I just want a console that plays games. Microsft seems intent on giving us some kind of Facebook/twitter/ social media/cable box device where gaming seems like an afterthought.
Yea because the PS4 isnt doing that when they add a share button right to the remote.
I’ve been behind on consoles for ages really. first system was SNES which I surprisingly got as a kid for christmas when it first came out at over $200. I got a NES sometimes after that. I got the N64 at some point and bought a Dreamcast off a friend around that time. Never owned a Sony. I liked some of the games like Twisted Metal but never enough to invest. The most recent System I have is a Wii which I’m pretty unhappy with in comparison to traditional consoles. I’m thinking my next purchase will be a PS3 or PS2. Nice catalog of games at a cheaper price I reckon. And the PS2 can play many if not all playstation games, right? that’s pretty huge.
I’m most fond of the zeldas, goldeneye & super mario bros for SNES and the like so I’m pretty easy to please. and there are always further fillers like tony hawk and crazy taxi.
Get the OG 60GB Fat PS3. The library you get from its backwards compatibility makes it my favorite console ever and I am a huge Dreamcast/SNES/Genesis fanboy.
I don’t believe in curses, what I do believe, however, is companies thinking they cannot do wrong and going against the current trends. Nintendo choose cartridges, then mini discs. Sega choose 2D and limited memory. PS3 choose Bluray and being a home system solution (and it didn’t crash and burn as hard, but nevertheless). Narrow-minded companies hurt more than curses.
The PS2 is why I’ve never owned a Sony gaming system. I loved the Dreamcast and I’m still bitter it failed.