Your Guide To The Most Recent 'Penny Arcade' Controversy

As you may have heard recently, Penny Arcade, or more specifically its artist, Mike Krahulik, was caught up in a controversy about transgender people and how they should be addressed. So much so that at least one developer is actually pulling out of PAX over it. Here’s what’s going on, exactly.
So, Gabe from Penny Arcade acted like an ass and we’re surprised because?
Let’s start out by saying that Gabe was in the wrong here, but he wasn’t coming from a place of malice.
Soooo… what’s the problem with that?
Well, it’s like this: A transgender person is an individual whose personal gender identity (i.e. how they see themselves) doesn’t line up with their biology. Even a transgender person who grows up in the most open and accepting environment is going to struggle, because they literally are not who they are supposed to be, and to be frank, a lot of transgender people really get treated like crap. I have a few friends who are transgender, and pretty much once a year at least somebody who really should know better says something absolutely horrid and cruel to them.
Furthermore, sexual reassignment surgery isn’t a realistic possibility for many transgendered people: It requires at least a year of therapy, hormone treatments that can screw with your mental and emotional state, and surgery that likely isn’t covered by health insurance and would scare the hell out of damn near anybody. Also, it costs, minimum, $40,000. So, yeah.
In short, a person may be female, but not have a vagina, so for somebody who has spent their lives dealing with this, they would reasonably be very upset over having their emotional difficulties blown off or being told they’re not a “real” man or woman because of their parts. That’s pretty much what Krahulik did.
So was he being a douchebag?
Well, no, at least not deliberately. Krahulik said some things that were dumb and accidentally hurtful that a sheltered guy who doesn’t know many transgender people would say. Stuff like this did not help his case, though:
And the resulting Twitter fights he got into definitely didn’t help his case. As Krahulik himself notes in a post on the controversy:
My reaction when I feel backed into corner is to be an asshole. It’s essentially how I defend myself. It’s been that way since was in elementary school. I’m 36 now. Maybe it’s finally time to try and let some of that shit go.
So will there be any fallout beyond one or two indies bailing on PAX?
Probably not. First of all, Krahulik made a point of apologizing. Secondly, Krahulik also made a point of trying to understand why people were ticked off at him. And thirdly, unlike the Dickwolves controversy of 2010, the actual serious concern was not hijacked by a bunch of concern trolls who promptly turned it into “Your strip is bad and you should feel bad!” Not for lack of trying, mind you, but they thankfully failed and real, honest discussion was had.
But it’s good for gamers, who can be an insular bunch (and I include myself in that statement), to know about this stuff. It makes us better as a community. Or at least less likely to say something hurtful and dumb.
The victory is not that they apologized. The victory is that finally the white male heterosexual status quo of “gaming culture” is being finally condemned and analyzed.
This is the fifth of six major event like this in the last year, and that shows me the community is at least maturing to the point where they are willing to put these issues on the table.
Agreed. I think by this point, apologies are going to happen whether a person learns something or not. If Krahulik grows up in any way, shape or fashion from this, perhaps he can be an example for other people not to resort to dickheadery when confronted and maybe might be more sympathetic to the plight of other people.
Maybe.
Yeah, you are never going to completely eliminate any kind of bigotry. The trick is to make bigotry so socially odious that people are ashamed to be it or act on it.
You got alot of nerve preaching to people about sexual ethics with a Penn State logo as your avatar.
Look a little closer at it.
I’ll wait.
RomanCandle- This isn’t about sexual ethics at all
Axissillian: It’s promising. I think part of it is that white heterosexual gaming culture which has been around 20-30 years now has people who are 20-30 years older and hopefully have matured enough to behave better and also teach that behavior to their kids.
But idiots breed too, so it’s a neverending battle.
Part of the problem is that realistically, gaming is a hobby with a lot of limiters. It costs quite a lot of money, it requires access to the Internet and specific locations like GameStop, and so on. This isn’t to say gaming isn’t more diverse than white guys, because it is, it’s just that it’s very much a luxury good with a deliberately limited marketing appeal.
I think the Ouya and similar will change a lot. I was in GameStop a few weeks ago and the clerk, a nice guy, was explaining to a mother about the Ouya, and she was obviously fretting until he got to the price. That was definitely a “Holy crap I can afford my kid’s birthday present” look. That says a lot.
Can I just ask why this is a gaming culture thing? or a white male thing? and not a societal thing. I’m not saying that anyone here is saying that only these spheres have certain problems, I’m just saying that when you limit them to specific demographics its almost inconsequential and almsot certainly hypocritical. Also Axissillian I’m not saying this isn’t a victory I’m just saying that “male heterosexual status-quo” is actually quite inconsiderate as well. I have genuinely not come across many gamers who deem themselves superior or better than others. Bad members of the community happen to make a lot of noise, but to call the community in general ignorant of such things is wrong.
It’s like this: When a society is built by people who are members of a certain group, it naturally benefits that group. Because why wouldn’t it? They’re the ones building it, right?
And everything spins out of this society. We’re talking about white guys here because America (where this happened) was founded and designed by white guys. But more people live in America than just white guys, so, obviously, the system needs to be tweaked so it’s fair. We don’t lose anything by not treating other people like crap.
Honestly, I feel like this entire shit-storm was unnecessary. I am a huge LGBT supporter, and I totally get where they were coming from. Like you mentioned, he said something stupid and hurtful but it wasn’t out of malice- he simply didn’t know. Had someone simply explained the difference between sex and gender, that male/female vs. man/woman are two separate things, and why that matters to people, it may have been an opportunity for him to realize where he was wrong and learn something.
Instead, he got hit with a flood of social justice internet warriors telling him to get hit by a bus, and responded in kind. Don’t get me wrong; he acted like a complete ass, but it wasn’t completely unprovoked.
I’d venture the majority of people out there would have made the same exact mistake he did, not because they are transphobic or trans-haters, but simply because they are uninformed. Immediately jumping down their throats for that just puts them on the defensive, and makes them less open to learning why what they said was wrong.
They did tell him about the difference between sex and gender, he said he just did not believe it.
Also, no one has found any evidence on twitter of anyone wishing violence against him.
The issue is not that he was wrong. The issue is that he responded to being wrong by attempting to further aggravate his opponents than simply acknowledging a mistake.
I did see some people trying to explain the difference, but the vast majority seemed to be jumping down his throat and calling him an asshole. But I think I misread it – I just saw more of the initial tweets from a couple weeks ago and it makes more sense now. Twitter is completely incomprehensible to me, and I can never really figure out how to follow the flow of conversation on it :(
Still, I agree with you that he was acting like a jerk and trying to aggravate them further, but from the tone of (what I think are) his initial responses, he came across as someone who just genuinely does not understand the issues surrounding this or why what he was saying was hurtful. After that is when everything escalated on both sides, and he went into full-on asshole mode.
Also, I was kind of baffled as to why everyone was pissed off about that PAX panel to begin with, but it looks like the description of it had been changed by the time I saw it.
It is not the responsibility of those who have been victimized by bigots to then turn around and patiently teach said bigots the errors of their ways.
We’ve already established that he didn’t mean harm or malice with his actions, so calling him a bigot is incorrect in this case. Use the term ignorant, as it is the correct terminology in this case. And how do you inform the ignorant? By letting them know why they are wrong.
“The issue is not that he was wrong. The issue is that he responded to being wrong by attempting to further aggravate his opponents than simply acknowledging a mistake.”
If you truly believe that first sentence–if you’re not just meeting halfway–then I hope you find the actions of those who attacked him just as despicable. I saw few, if any, tweets that actually explained why he was being offensive. The tweet that started the whole thing specifically called him “transphobic,” which isn’t the smoothest way to open a dialogue. A number of others that “attempted” to explain only read “a woman doesn’t have to have a vagina,” which really isn’t an explanation: it’s a statement. The rest were largely vitriolic, and he responded in kind. It was immature of him, sure, but that’s really it.
As for there being a victory: I don’t see openly attacking the ignorant as a victory. I agree that the fact that the issues are being discussed at all is a step in the right direction, I just don’t see much difference from there on out. The people participating in the twitter feud still came off as immature and reactionary.
People are people and can do what they want and be however they are people identify in a multitude of ways and i agree that they should however to often I’m made overtly aware that I’m a ‘cis hetrosexual white male with privlege’ and for some reason i should care. and i honestly don’t know what the big deal is
It’s humbling and enlightening to “check your privilege.” The fact that it’s become a dismissive and hateful phrase is a problem. (As is the fact that we’ve gotten to the point where I need to qualify such a statement with, “I’m fully aware that I have received, and continue to receive, benefits based solely upon how and where I was born,” and “I’m fully aware of the potential irony–and the stigma of bigotry–of a white man discussing the diminishing and dismissive effects of labels.”)
Hmmm, so somebody made a mistake a lot of people could have made (not out of malice, but because not everyone spends a lot of time thinking about trans issues), is given the “how to talk about this stuff in 2013” memo and apologizes. As a scandal it’s a bit lacking.
I agree to an extent. As I said, the “scandal” is not what is important. What is important is that for the first time behavior like this is having visible consequences in the gamer community.
No argument here. A decrease in gamer ignorance is always appreciated.
Except by Microsoft.
Aaaaaand Porky wins my personal comment of the week.
I really don’t understand what makes grievance-mongers like this tick. I guess some people get off on being offended.
Ah yes, us Grievance-mongers. All day long we peddle our wares. We come early and set up our grievance carts in the grievance market. By the end of the day our voices are hoarse from shouting bargains.
“Get two trigger warnings for the price of one”
“30% off CIS-privilege disdain”
It is a hard and inglorious life. But my daddy was a grievance-monger, and his daddy before him. Someday my son will be one too. That is, he will be if he deciders to be called my son and would not prefer an alternative of neutrally gendered title.
Grieve your children well…
He should have just called her the N-word and the C-word to escape scrutiny of his Transgendered sensitivities. Like Batman dropping a smoke pellet and vaulting into the darkness.
Personally I like the whole “learning shit about people so you’ll be nicer and more respectful to them” thing better.
Is there anything people don’t over react to nowadays?
Or was it just a slow news day?
Also, this is news?
Also, also, who?
Not really. I think they should just start giving everyone Political Correctness guides at birth and update them monthly when something else becomes offensive to 6 people. Save us all a lot of trouble.
Or we could put a little more thought into what we’re saying before we say it.
I think that would save a lot of us some trouble.
Yeah, I like the idea of teaching people to treat ALL other people with respect.
I am Mexican, I don’t get all up in arms and outraged when somebody refers to us as “spanish” or something else stupid/incorrect.
people are self absorbed and ignorant and just don’t care. it’s not like they are actively trying to be hurtful.
I’m not saying dude was right or anything, but does this really need to be news?
guy kinda learned his lesson, or at least gave a fake apology, so that’s that.
I can’t wait for the expose on robin thicke’s new song being all rapey and having a crazy outcry for justice.
No you don’t, Jojo. You like the idea of labeling people bigots and ostracizing them.
As someone who is really into PA and even donated to their kickstarter to get early access to their podcast, Mike genuinely comes off as a guy who has been sheltered. Jerry seems to come off more as a more aware voice and in their first episode explained to him why someone coming out to their parents as an atheist might be a big deal. He doesn’t seem to being these things out from a place of hate, just naivety on the subject and an attitude something along the lines of “I really don’t get what the big deal is.” which, growing up in a fairly progressive part of the country like the pacific northwest will do to you.
Well said and true. I can only speak for myself having grown up in Oregon but some things that are issues in other parts of the country and world are just no big deal here.
White American Male (w/ real penis!) here, just livin’ the dream. Some one is going to tell me I should feel bad about this? Suck my (actual) penis.
Oh, did you not get the memo? For all those years where your (and my, for that matter) predecessors claimed “superiority” over another social section, we get to pay for that now.
I won’t suck it, but I’ll gladly kick you in it.
Why should you feel bad about it? Nobody’s saying you should feel bad about it. But is there any reason to be dickish to other people?
HamSlammer’s just upset because his Kickstarter on how to date rape wasn’t approved. He needs a little space right now.
@crispyaod tots worth it.
@Dan its very ignorant to think that no one is trying to make us feel bad about it. As soon as you say white/straight/male and then criticise said group you’re holding them responsible, thats why the backlash to things that need to be discussed are so vicious.
Thats what social justice warriors don’t understand, obviously the cause is just, but you can’t just from an inquisition and then say its for the greater good. Its just a racist/insensitive/sexist as the very thing you are fighting against
“My reaction when I feel backed into corner is to be an asshole. It’s essentially how I defend myself. It’s been that way since was in elementary school. I’m 36 now. Maybe it’s finally time to try and let some of that shit go.” I think him saying that, shows a couple of things, one being that he is aware of how he responds to things and that it needs to change. That is a sign of growth and I think also a sign that he is realizing that he may have been wrong.
Hmmm, who keeps backing him into these corners though? Surely, he’s not possessed during all the times that he’s made ignorant, hateful comments.
Keep tilting at that windmill Jojo
I’m admittedly ignorant about the transgender issues — not deliberately, mind you, it’s just a lack of awareness about the issues themselves. I’m certainly willing to listen and understand if anyone with the patience is willing to explain it to me.
Mike Krahulik wasn’t trying to be malicious? If what he said was “dumb” and “accidentally hurtful” then I am the Queen of fucking England. Mike Krahulik went out of his way to be intentionally offensive (and downright hateful) towards other people because somewhere in his little pea-brain, he thinks that he’ll always be able to hide behind being popular on the internet.
You seem to have some agenda against Krahulik, evidenced by you creating an account just to shame him repeatedly. Nothing he said was malicious, his responses had a level of snark or sarcasm to it, but then again that’s how the majority of people respond to people telling them they are wrong. By insulting him, labeling him a bigot when he was merely ignorant on the subject, you are proving to be even less the bastion of human kindness that so demand of him and others like him.
Long story short, people say stupid things, they apologize, whether you except it or not, then it’s time to move on. This story was over long before we started commenting on it.
I suppose you could see it that way. You could have just as easily seen it as a man saying something that was inadvertently offensive, largely due to his ignorance of gender theory combined with our tendency to speak in colloquialisms, and then being attacked in force by so much misdirected hate that no one ever bothered defining the point of conflict.
Question – Is there any way to prove someone is transgender? as in scientifically prove it beyond a person just saying they “feel” different? Hormone tests?
Short Answer: Why would it matter?
Long Answer: Gender is not an inherent biological trait. Its a social construction. There are a multitude of factors both chemical and psychological that lead to having a transgendered identity. An attempt to define it “scientifically” would be meaningless.
If you can not define something scientifically, I think it actually is meaningless.
I think the context of, “heads up if you use the word “cis” save yourself some time and don’t bother tweeting at me,” is worth noting. It was a direct response to a tweet that said “I hate cis men.” Ignoring the irony of that for a moment, I think it’s fair to say that a man who demonstrably has little knowledge of gender theory probably doesn’t read “cis” too often, and of the times he does it’s likely not from academic sources. His only exposure to the term is, very likely, in the manner in which the original tweet presented it: a derogatory term.
Maybe I missed it in the article or something but what exactly prompted people to tweet at Gabe in the first place? I don’t read their comic anymore, did he say something offensive in it or was it something he said on twitter?
Feel free to slap the “caveman” label on me, but seriously…..fuck those people. Like it or not, you’re a relatively obscure, tiny minority of the population. Most people barely know transgenders exist, let alone their particular preferences and sensitivities. If a generally respectable guy inadvertantly offends you then reach out and inform him. Flooding him with “die CIS scum” tweets and acting like he rapes kittens is fucking stupid and tends to alienate people who might otherwise by sympathetic to your group.
Honestly, I don’t think it has much to do with being a small minority (or, even, that that’s a particularly compelling reason to NOT get upset). The problem is that there is a subset of academia that draws a distinct line between “woman” and “female” that, at least currently, isn’t the prevailing and accepted norm of causal conversation. The vast majority of the time, those words are used interchangeably (most people might tell you “female” has a more formal/scientific connotation, and that woman carries a connotation of age/maturity, but that’s about it). In most instances “women have vaginas” would not be grounds for being labeled a bigot, but since it was under the context of Penny Arcade giving the PAX stage to potential bigots (based on a horribly worded and ill-advised panel description), there was already blood in the water, so people ran with it rather than, you know, thinking about things like context (the original vagina/women comment was the result of talking about vaginas first–implying a discussion of biology, not socially constructed genders). For instance, if I was looking to be indignant about transgendered issues, I might actually take great offense to this phrase from the above article: “they literally are not who they are supposed to be.” In light of the entire article, however, I would likely conclude that it is an attempt at simplifying a very complex issue; any perceived insensitivity is the result of that attempt to simplify.
But, you know, if there is one thing twitter is the perfect medium for, it’s misunderstandings.
‘K, I’d never heard the word/phrase Cisgender before. I know plenty of gay and lesbian people, but I don’t know any transgendered people, but I can empathize with their plight. I’m not sure I could ever completely understand it, but I can certain do my best to not offend them. And if I were to, it’d be out of the classical definition of ignorance (lack of knowledge), not an aggressive attempt to not understand.
So if I’m reading/understand the wiki page on cis-gender, it means basically, “I have a peeny, I think I’m a man, so therefore I’m a man” Am I understanding that correctly? Especially with Gay Pride Parade coming up in Chicago this weekend, I don’t want to say something truly ignorant and insensitive.
