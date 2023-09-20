Donald Trump always talks a big game. Does he deliver? Not really. That southern border wall? He never completed it, even after shutting down the government to get it funded. He’s even lied about how it is completed, which, again, it’s not. Earlier this year he claimed that were he back in office, he’d magically end the Ukraine invasion in 24 hours. Was he talking out of his butt? Almost certainly. Indeed, the nation’s president is basically telling him to put up or shut up.

Volodymyr Zelensky urged Donald Trump to share his peace plans publicly if the former US president has a way to end the war between Ukraine and Russia but tells CNN's @wolfblitzer that he won't give territory to Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/ShS6nOgj73 pic.twitter.com/3cD3wogERW — CNN (@CNN) September 19, 2023

While in America to visit both the UN and D.C., Volodymyr Zelensky sat down for a chat with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, who asked him about Trump’s claim that he could negotiate a “fair deal” between he and Vladimir Putin. Zelensky’s response said it all.

“First of all, I don’t see any details in this,” Zelensky said of the former president’s boast. “Of course we have another year before the elections. If he’s got some smart ideas, he could share it with us, of course. We need a strong position, obviously.”

He then stressed that if Trump actually has a plan, why wait to share it?:

He can publicly share his idea now. Not waste time. Not to lose people. Yes, and say that ‘my formula is to stop the war and stop all this tragedy and stop Russian aggression,’ and he say how he see it. How to [inaudible] Russian from our land. Otherwise, he is not, I mean, presenting a global idea of peace. So the idea is how to take the part of our territory and to give Putin? That is not the peace formula.

Of course, it’s hard to picture Trump doing anything less than giving his good buddy Putin everything he wants, especially since his base is so rabidly anti-Ukraine.

