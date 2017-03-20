Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

Ranking The Best Moments From The NCAA Tournament’s Opening Rounds

#NCAA Tournament #NCAA Tournament 2017
03.20.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament is always one of the best weekends on the sports calendar. There are 48 basketball games scattered over four days, all of which carrying the drama of a “win or go home” scenario.

This year it took some time to get to the drama, as Vegas favorites cruised through the first round for the most part, with the exception of a trio of 11-6 upsets. There were close calls — with Princeton’s missed game-winning three being the closest we came to a buzzer-beating victory — but the first round didn’t offer its usual assortment of massive upsets.

Luckily, the second round picked up the excitement and randomness, with a number of top seeds crashing out of the tournament and some exciting finishes along the way. While not all the biggest storylines have been positive — the insertion of some aggressive refereeing into late game situations has cost Seton Hall and Arkansas opportunities to give us late game excitement — there have been plenty of good things that have happened as well.

In case you weren’t able to lock in for the full 50 hours of hoops, we’re here to help make sure you didn’t miss any of the best moments from the first weekend of the tournament.

Here are the five best things that happened in the first four days of the NCAA Tournament, ranked:

