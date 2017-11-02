Getty Image

We’re only a few weeks into the 2017-18 NBA Season, but Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is having an excellent year thus far. Through five games, Gordon is giving the Magic 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 54 percent shooting from the field, and 59 percent shooting from three. If he stays on this pace, Gordon is looking at his first All-Star appearance and a Most Improved Player award, for good measure. He’s on his way towards becoming a household name, if he isn’t there yet.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to have the same name as a rising NBA star? Aaron Gordon is a fairly common name, all things considered, and the Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon shares that name with the transit reporter for The Village Voice, Aaron W. Gordon. Both Gordons are verified on Twitter, too, so you can conceivably understand how NBA fans might confuse the two. Maybe.

One Orlando Magic Aaron Gordon fan took his allegiances to the extreme on Wednesday night, diving into “some political reporter” Aaron W. Gordon’s DM’s on Twitter, and well, the result was a hilarious back-and-forth culminating in the fan demanding Aaron W. Gordon change his name. No, really.