As medical marijuana becomes legal in more and more states — as does recreational marijuana — professional sports leagues will have to at least look into their drug policies banning its use. The NFL reportedly plans to study marijuana’s effectiveness as an option for pain management, and whether it is a safer alternative to prescription pain medicines for the future.

That is a significant departure from the hard line opposition stance that every pro sports league has held towards marijuana for years despite the fight to legalize the drug, and it seems as though the NBA is beginning to come around as well.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is in Israel for a Basketball Without Borders camp and the topic of medical marijuana was brought up. Silver, who has been against opening up the NBA’s drug policy with regards to marijuana in the past, sounded more open to looking into its effectiveness and potential usefulness for pain management, as the NFL is reportedly doing, and having discussions about that with the Players’ Association, as reported by Ouriel Daskal of the Israeli newspaper Calcalist and Reddit r/NBA user Ed Hamden who were at his media availability in Israel.