Andrew Wiggins And The Timberwolves Finally Agreed To A Contract Extension

10.11.17 18 mins ago

Getty Image

Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves have locked in a long-term deal to keep Wiggins in Minnesota. The team announced Wednesday that the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft had agreed to a long-term extension that will keep him in the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future.

The move ends a strange summer of contract negotiations for Wiggins and the Wolves in which the forward severed ties with his agent and found new representation.

Wiggins had stated he wanted a max deal from the team, but Minnesota wanted assurances that he would improve after a season where he was criticized for his defense and averaged just 4.0 rebounds 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals.

