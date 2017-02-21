Top 5 Cities We Wish NBA All-Star Weekend Could Be Held

Anthony Davis Dropped An F-Bomb On A Live Mic After The All-Star Game

02.20.17 1 hour ago

Anthony Davis had himself an All-Star weekend. He got to show the NBA’s best players around New Orleans all weekend, then scored a record-breaking 52 points in the All-Star Game on Sunday.

But shooting 26-for-39 from the field and winning MVP honors pales in comparison to finding out he gets to play with Boogie Cousins. Shortly after the game, the Pelicans officially traded for Cousins in a lopsided deal that rocked the basketball world.

A new record for points in an All-Star Game clearly wore out Davis, who let an f-bomb slip on a live mic when sitting down to talk to reporters.

