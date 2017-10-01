Ben Wallace Surprised Draymond Green With The Defensive Player Of The Year Award

09.30.17

Preseason basketball is here. That means we can finally talk about what happens on the court instead of all the drama that happens off it. But before the first tip in Golden State on Saturday, something special happened. The Warriors were scheduled to play the Denver Nuggets in the first preseason game of the 2017-18 season, but the start was briefly interrupted by an important ceremony.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was presented with the Defensive Player of the Year award by a special guest: childhood hero and friend Ben Wallace.

