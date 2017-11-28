Blake Griffin Suffered A Scary Left Knee Injury In A Collision With Austin Rivers And Lonzo Ball

11.28.17 33 mins ago

The Clippers’ nightmare start to the season managed to get worse on Monday night as All-Star forward Blake Griffin was forced to leave with a left knee injury late in a 120-115 win over the Lakers after a collision going for a loose ball.

Griffin went down to the floor to secure a loose ball as Lakers’ rookie Lonzo Ball and Clippers’ point guard Austin Rivers also went for it, with Ball running into Rivers, who fell on top of Griffin’s leg, causing his knee to bend the wrong direction in a nasty looking injury.

