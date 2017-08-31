Getty Image

With under 12 hours to spare before the deadline to get a deal done, the Celtics and Cavaliers came to a final agreement on the original trade structure that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston and Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn’s 2018 unprotected first round pick to Cleveland. In the end, after eight days of posturing and back-and-forth regarding Thomas’ hip injury and whether the Cavs should get more, the two sides agreed that Cleveland should get an additional second rounder (2020 Miami) to complete the trade.

Now that the deal is actually done, we can turn full attention to how the new pieces will fit with their new teams. In Cleveland, Crowder’s addition figures to be a boost for the bench unit, but the big question is Thomas’ health and when he can get on the court. Coming off of a career-year, even if completely healthy, it would have been understandable to expect some regression from 2016-17 to 2017-18 for Thomas. With the hip injury, there’s even more concern that a step back could be coming after a monstrous offensive season. That’s not to say he won’t be good, but he just probably won’t be a legitimate MVP candidate again, as he was last season.

With so much dependent on his health, it’s hard to truly project what the Cavs’ will be. They have LeBron James and Kevin Love still, so, somewhere near the top of the East remains their domain, but Thomas’ health will dictate whether they remain the biggest threat to the Warriors.

As for the Celtics, they come into the 2017-18 season with a dramatically different looking core than the one that saw them win 53 games a year ago and earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Five of their top eight scorers from a year ago — including three of the top four — are now gone as Thomas, Crowder, Avery Bradley, Amir Johnson, and Kelly Olynyk all left Boston this summer in either trades or free agency. Normally, that kind of loss would be reason for significant concern, but the Celtics managed to bring in two legitimate stars in Irving and Gordon Hayward to make for a very interesting trio alongside center Al Horford.