Lakers Forward Brandon Ingram Somehow Grew Two Inches Taller This Summer

09.12.17 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers — in reality — remain low this season despite the arrival of second overall pick Lonzo Ball shining this summer. One player on the Lakers’ roster isn’t going to fix what’s wrong in Los Angeles, but the signs of progress are popping up as the upcoming season nears.

Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell reported that Brandom Ingram has literally grown taller this summer according to what he’s seen from his workouts this summer. Trudell spoke on his radio show on Monday about the 20-year-old who’s officially listed at 6-foot-9, but Trudell thinks he’s bigger than that after a summer growth spurt.

“I think he’s at least 6’10”. He might be 6’11”,’ TThompson and Trudell show on ESPN radio Los Angeles. “I think he might be 6’11”, if not 7 feet.”

